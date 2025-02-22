WWE Star CM Punk Explains What Makes Him So Good On The Mic

CM Punk has gathered many accolades across his career in pro wrestling, but, according to many, his true strengths have always been his character work and especially his promos. Being a Paul Heyman guy, Punk has naturally put a lot of work into these abilities, and during an interview with "ESPN" he discusses how he's perfected the craft of cutting promos.

"I just think reps, I just think it's a lifetime of doing this," the veteran admitted, explaining that he's been talking trash to people all his life, even before wrestling. "When I became a wrestler, I was told — you know — practice your punches and practice your promos, so I was talking to myself in the mirror." Punk then praised the invention of wireless earbuds, and claimed that he's now able to walk down the street and cut promos to himself without coming off as a crazy person.

"I think it's true if you're a master in any field, you know, like I think you started at an early age and it's just reps," the veteran added. Punk further emphasized that the journey to mastering a craft is long and is filled with discipline and practice. "Everything is wrestling to me, everything's a promo, and I just think that's why I'm good at it; because I'm comfortable and it's just natural. This is like breathing to me."

So far, Punk's most talked about promo is his infamous "Pipebomb," which sent shockwaves through the industry at the time, especially because he broke kayfabe multiple times in his promo. According to Chris Masters, the backstage environment was tense and he believed Punk would be fired.

