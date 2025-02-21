AEW's Adam 'Cope' Copeland Discusses His Resilience

Considering some of the things he did during the Brisbane Brawl at AEW's Grand Slam Australia event, fans would be forgiven in thinking that Cope isn't coming off the back of a serious injury. However, despite breaking his tibia back at AEW Double or Nothing 2024, the Rated-R Superstar is still performing at the top of his game despite being closer to the end of his career than the start. During a recent appearance on "Wrestle Radio Australia," Cope revealed how he is able to work through the worries of potentially re-injuring himself, with Cope stating that he simply tries not to think about it.

"With any injury, I don't really think about them. Like once I come back...I've put the work in before you see me in the ring. So for me, that's already months past, so by the time I get back, I'm just on instinct. I'm not even thinking of a leg or anything." Cope revealed that after his third match back, his wife, Beth Phoenix, asked him how his leg was, to which he admitted that he hadn't even thought about it.

As far as how he recovered from his injury so quickly, Cope revealed that he looks at the recovery process more as a challenge to complete rather than something that could potentially drag him down mentally. "I look at injuries as challenges," Cope said. "I try to reframe them as opposed to this kind of demoralizing thing. It's like 'okay, one more to come back from, and one more to prove I can work through these things. I take some pride in that you know? I don't want to get injured, but it's part of what we do. Find me a wrestler who's never been injured, impossible."

