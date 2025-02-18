Eric Bischoff Has High Praise For Two WWE Stars

Over the last year, many young wrestlers on WWE's main roster have emerged as some of the company's top stars today. Talent such as Tiffany Stratton and Bronson Reed have quickly been pushed into a main event role, but according to WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff, there are two specific stars within the company that he predicts will be elevated into a higher position on the roster by the end of the year.

"Bron Breakker ... Jacob Fatu, that's about all I got right now." Bischoff said. "I feel the energy and I sense the crowd reaction to Bron Breakker. When I see him come out, I feel like I'm watching an earthquake preparing to erupt and that's a good thing, because if I'm feeling it, so is the rest of the audience. And once you make a connection to the audience, what that really is, is anticipation, which is one of the most critical aspects of developing a character or a story." Bischoff said on "SHAK Wrestling."

On "WWE Raw," all signs point towards Breakker defending his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles sometime in the near future. As for Fatu, he currently remains one of the hottest stars on "WWE Smackdown," but failed to punch his ticket to the Elimination Chamber last week after the involvement of Solo Sikoa accidentally caused him to lose his qualifying match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SHAK Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.