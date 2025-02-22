Tommy Dreamer Discusses Intangibles Jey Uso Brings To WWE

Jey Uso is officially headlining WWE WrestleMania, or one night thereof, where he'll have the opportunity to become one of the faces of the company if he manages to defeat GUNTHER. Former WWE star and wrestling industry pundit Tommy Dreamer looked at the impact Uso has had since going off on his own and how he sets himself apart from his twin brother, Jimmy Uso.

"They talk the same, they walk the same, they work the same but how come one is different? It's just Jey has these little intangibles; I'm not saying that Jimmy doesn't, because together they're perfect," Dreamer explained during an episode of "Busted Open After Dark." "But, right now, we're going with the one. When Jimmy was the heel? He had it."

The veteran further opined that due to Jimmy coming back as a babyface, he had to take a backseat to Jey, who is simply better at being a babyface. Dreamer also added that Jimmy as a heel was as good as any other top act, and noted that it could be something WWE should revisit in the future. "[Jey] has been in the WWE for 15 years; both of them have been there for so long!" he explained. "To get over at that level? And yes, it is a big switch."