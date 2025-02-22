Tommy Dreamer Discusses Intangibles Jey Uso Brings To WWE
Jey Uso is officially headlining WWE WrestleMania, or one night thereof, where he'll have the opportunity to become one of the faces of the company if he manages to defeat GUNTHER. Former WWE star and wrestling industry pundit Tommy Dreamer looked at the impact Uso has had since going off on his own and how he sets himself apart from his twin brother, Jimmy Uso.
"They talk the same, they walk the same, they work the same but how come one is different? It's just Jey has these little intangibles; I'm not saying that Jimmy doesn't, because together they're perfect," Dreamer explained during an episode of "Busted Open After Dark." "But, right now, we're going with the one. When Jimmy was the heel? He had it."
The veteran further opined that due to Jimmy coming back as a babyface, he had to take a backseat to Jey, who is simply better at being a babyface. Dreamer also added that Jimmy as a heel was as good as any other top act, and noted that it could be something WWE should revisit in the future. "[Jey] has been in the WWE for 15 years; both of them have been there for so long!" he explained. "To get over at that level? And yes, it is a big switch."
Tommy Dreamer doesn't see Jey Uso walking out of WrestleMania without gold around his waist
Jey Uso has yet to come out on top in a match against GUNTHER on television, but Tommy Dreamer seems to have faith that he'll get a much-needed win at WrestleMania. "I cannot see him not winning the title from Gunther," the veteran noted. "I've known him since he's a little kid. I've wrestled Rikishi, I've known Rikishi a lot of years." Dreamer then added how all of this must be incredible for Rikishi and interestingly noted how across his WWE career, Rikishi never had a singles match for a world title.
Bringing it back to Jey, Dreamer opined that he has the it factor and that his current run was his "lightswitch moment" where he's finally discovered himself. "I see it all the time and it's just like 'Man, I wish this person could just get it!' and then once they do, it's like off to the races," Dreamer said.
Winning gold at WrestleMania is also important to Jey, himself, as he explained during an interview before announcing his pick for the PLE. The star pointed out how neither his father nor his uncle, Umaga, were world champions, and that only Roman Reigns, Yokozuna, and The Rock captured gold, so he doesn't want to disappoint his family.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.