AEW's Claudio Castagnoli Reflects On Grand Slam Australia Results

Claudio Castagnoli backed up AEW World Champion Jon Moxley last weekend, helping his fellow Death Rider get victory over Cope and Jay White in a tag match on "AEW Grand Slam: Australia." Moxley choked Cope out with a Bulldog Choke, following a brutal, chaotic bout that left visible scars on all the members.

"We travel across the world to send a message. Scars will heal. Lessons remembered. The Death Riders reign supreme," Castagnoli wrote on social media, captioning a photo of he and Moxley's marked-up backs.

We travel across the world to send a message. Scars will heal. Lessons remembered. The Death Riders reign supreme pic.twitter.com/zWyeCaqP6k — Swiss (@ClaudioCSRO) February 18, 2025

Castagnoli, Moxley, and their Death Rider comrades PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir have been on the warpath as of late, on a mission to remake AEW in their image. After Moxley's victory over former friend Bryan Danielson in October, the group choked out Danielson with a plastic bag and has continued to wreak similar havoc in the months since, even hiding away the title belt in a halliburton, which Cope recently destroyed with a baseball bat. Despite the brutal loss, Cope is still scheduled to face Jon Moxley at the upcoming Revolution PPV in Los Angeles on March 1.

The show was AEW's first in Australia. Initially set to be a stadium PPV, less-than-stellar demand turned "Grand Slam: Australia" into a special episode of "AEW Collision," taped in the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane. While Australian Jay White was unable to get victory in front of his home country, his fellow Aussie, Toni Storm was. Storm dethroned Mariah May to regain the AEW Women's World Championship.