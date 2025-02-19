WWE's Ludwig Kaiser Predicts Big Things In 2025

Ludwig Kaiser may not have had an impressive showing at the Royal Rumble with a quick elimination, but the German talent is looking forward to what's to come for him this year. He recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast and said he has his eyes on the prize. He said he knows what it takes to become a major player, and that's what he sees for himself. Kaiser reminded fans he's only been a singles star on the main roster for just over a year.

"I want to set some records, you know what I mean? I'm the only German over here. That's a huge deal," Kaiser said. "If you would have told somebody 10 years ago there was going to be a German over there being in the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania, stuff like that, it was unimaginable... Everything is going in the right direction. You can be sure I am always going to be ready and I'm going to keep working forward to that. I'm sure 2025 is a big year for Ludwig Kaiser."

Kaiser also talked about recent praise he received from The Undertaker. He said on his "Six Feet Under" podcast that he thinks Kaiser is someone to keep an eye on, and Undertaker believes he's going to be special. Kaiser said he also spoke with "The Dead Man" personally.

"I got goosebumps, man," Kaiser said. "Those are the moments where you really go, 'Somebody pinch me,' because that's really crazy. Undertaker, he's such a great guy. He tells you exactly what you need to hear and I appreciate that, because a lot of people sugar coat."

