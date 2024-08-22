The Undertaker Wants Everyone To 'Keep An Eye On' This WWE Raw Star

GUNTHER defeated Damian Priest at SummerSlam earlier this month to become World Heavyweight Champion and win his first world title on the main roster. This comes after "The Ring General" had a historic 666-day Intercontinental Championship reign as well as becoming King of the Ring this past May, all with Ludwig Kaiser by his side. On the latest "Six Feet Under," The Undertaker explained how impressed he's been with the former NXT UK Champion.

"I'm telling you what man Gunther's special," Undertaker said, though he was recently impressed by Gunther's running buddy. "You know who I had a long nice talk with too while I was there actually, it was Monday, I'm sorry it wasn't at SummerSlam, it was this past Monday in Austin at Raw, was [Ludwig] Kaiser. I'm high on him too. I mean obviously Gunther is a little bit further along but keep an eye on Kaiser. I think he's going to be special, I had long talk with him ... I was giving him my perspective on what he should be doing and he was like 'that's what I've been feeling, I've been feeling all of this,' and he's just been waiting for his opportunity because he's been in the shadow of Gunther."

GUNTHER will have his first title defence against Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin on August 31 after "The Viper" issued a rematch against the World Heavyweight Champion due to losing to him in the King of the Ring finals in controversial fashion.

