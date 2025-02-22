WWE Hall Of Fame Inductee Michelle McCool Recalls Fighting For Air Time For Matches

Michelle McCool is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame over WrestleMania 41 weekend for her contributions to women's wrestling. McCool had a total of four reigns as champion, two with the WWE Women's Championship and two with the WWE Divas Championship, with her second reign as the latter being historic as she became the first-ever Unified WWE Divas Champion in the process. However, it wasn't an easy ride for her, or for the rest of her colleagues as women's wrestling in WWE at that time was least of the company's priorities, which McCool opened up about on a recent episode of the "Insight" podcast as she revealed every woman had to fight for air time.

"That was the hard part during my era. When you hear about the Attitude Era, you hear about the Divas era, which we were kind of like a forgotten era. We were kind of like the in between, which for a while I was frustrated with that, but then I was like, there's nothing we did all we could with what we had, and I'm grateful for that, but it was hard to tell a story. They started giving Layla and I more and more time, which was nice, more and more freedom, which was nice, also led to a lot of other people not liking that, because that's the wrestling business, which made that difficult as well, because you have to have somebody to work. But it was hard. It was a struggle."

McCool's contributions to keeping the WWE women's division afloat during her prime years has since gotten the credit it deserves as she has regularly garnered big reactions from fans whenever she makes a surprise appearance in the women's Royal Rumble match.

