WWE SmackDown Ratings & Viewership Report: 2/14/2025

Love wasn't exactly in the air on Valentine's Day for the WWE Superstars who appeared on the February 14 episode of "WWE SmackDown" as the company's blue brand took their next steps towards the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on March 1. Damian Priest and Naomi earned their spots in their respective Chamber matches, LA Knight picked up a hard-fought win over The Miz, and Tiffany Stratton made another successful defense of her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax, albeit via disqualification.

Despite all of this action, "SmackDown" had its weakest performance of the year so far when it comes to the TV ratings. According to The Programming Insider and Wrestlenomics, the February 14 episode averaged a total of 1,384,000 viewers, an 8% drop from the previous week, a 7% drop compared to the trailing four week average of 1,486,000 viewers, and is the lowest average viewership since the December 20, 2024 episode. This marks only the third time that the show has dropped below the 1.4 Million mark since moving back to the USA Network in September 2024.

There was an even bigger drop in the 18-49 demographic as the show posted a 0.42 number, a 12% drop from the February 7 episode, and 9% lower than the trailing four week average of 0.46. On top of this drop, "SmackDown" was unable to take first place for the night across network and cable prime time telecasts, as that position went to the NBA All-Star celebrity game coverage on TNT, which topped the night for both network and cable telecasts, leaving "SmackDown" in second place. However, there was one victory for WWE as "SmackDown" did win the night in the 25-54 demographic, with the NBA All-Star coverage having to settle for second place on that front.