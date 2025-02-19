Carlito Explains Why He Wants To End His Career In WWE, Reveals Ideal Last Match

Carlito made a full-time return to WWE in 2023, quickly aligning himself with The Judgment Day. The third generation wrestler has had an up and down career that has endured for over two decades.

Recently, Carlito sat down with Chris Van Vliet on a live episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," during which he delved into his current WWE run and even mused about the prospect of his eventual final match within the company. The former Intercontinental Champion offered some interesting thoughts on how he might choose to conclude his illustrious career.

"You know, I haven't thought that far ahead. You know what it'd probably be? It'd be a hair match, like hair vs something, hair vs mustache against Dominik [Mysterio]. Yeah, and then maybe I'll get my head shaved and ride off into the sunset."

The conversation then transitioned to the topic of Carlito's free agency period, and whether the allure of AEW ever captured his consideration. Given the significant buzz and competition presented by the rival promotion at the time, it was an intriguing period for free agents in the business. However, Carlito's response underscored a deep-seated loyalty to his long-time wrestling home.

"I have a thing with loyalty. I've only ever been a WWE guy, I always kind of liked it, being a one company guy. As long as they'll have me, I think I'll always try to stay loyal to WWE as long as I could. And honestly, I'd like to end my career with them."

As The Judgment Day continues to get a lot of airtime on "Raw," they've subtly begun to tease the potential addition of a new, as-yet-unnamed member to their stable. It will be a pivotal period for the group, as they attempt to find their footing after losing Rhea Ripley and Damien Priest.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.