WWE Star Finn Balor Teases Changes To Judgment Day Lineup

The last few months have been fraught for WWE's The Judgment Day, as the faction has kicked out longtime members Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest while bringing in new faces like Carlito and Liv Morgan. In-fighting within the group continues, with Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio arguing during last week's "WWE Raw." Ahead of tonight's show, Balor made a post on Instagram that may indicate his vision for The Judgment Day.

The post includes two photos of himself, Carlito, and J.D. McDonagh during a recent entrance, along with a caption that features the group's name misspelled. Notably absent from the photos are Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez, possibly hinting that Balor no longer sees them as members of the faction.

Last week's argument revolved around Mysterio coming up short in a Fatal Four-Way match that also included former faction member Priest. With tensions flaring between the two, Balor asked Mysterio to team up with Carlito against the War Raiders on tonight's "Raw" as a way to show that he still supports the group.

Balor holds the WWE World Tag Team Championship alongside McDonagh at present, with the War Raiders as the current number-one contenders. The champions won the title in June but have defended it just once, against The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on an episode of "Raw" in September.

The Judgment Day first formed in April 2022 but there have been many changes to its lineup since then. Edge (AKA Adam Copeland) was the faction's first leader, with Priest and Ripley as his backup. Not long after forming, Balor supplanted Edge's place in the faction, with Mysterio being added shortly thereafter. The Judgment Day turned on Ripley and Priest at WWE SummerSlam in August, meaning the group no longer has any of its original members.