Bully Ray Opens Up About 'Show-Stealer' Match Booked For WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have climbed their way from humble beginnings on the independent wrestling scene to the highest heights of WWE, and they've managed to tell a long-running tale of friendship and betrayal along the way. The next entry in their saga will take place in their home country of Canada, with Owens and Zayn meeting in an unsanctioned match early next month at WWE Elimination Chamber. Looking ahead on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray predicted big things for the match-up.

"It's got show-stealer written all over it," Bully said. "And unsanctioned just means anything goes. No rules, no nothing. Referee doesn't even have to be there."

One thing that Bully appreciates about modern wrestling is that there is a "tightening of the screws" when it comes to storytelling logic. The former ECW star complimented WWE for this, and stated that the stipulation ensures the bout will be a straight-up fight between the two bitter rivals, which is exactly what their relationship calls for.

"The winner of the match is the guy that's left standing," Bully continued. "I would leave one of them standing, and one of them is down on the mat or down in the arena, and the other guy can walk away."

Bully clarified that he wasn't exactly sure if the unsanctioned stipulation meant that there would be no referee present, but he encouraged the company to go in that direction when thinking about how the match will play out. In addition to that, the Hall of Famer shared his hope that the promotion strips out all of its presentation bells and whistles for that match, further pushing the idea that it is not sanctioned by WWE.