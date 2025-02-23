Former WWE Star Matt Hardy On Adapting Throughout Career

Former WWE and AEW star Matt Hardy has reinvented himself many times throughout his wrestling career, from the days of Team X-Treme to the Broken Universe and beyond. Appearing alongside his brother, Jeff, on the WWE Vault YouTube channel, Matt discussed the importance of adaptability and how it's allowed him to keep his career going.

"Once I got to 2010, I was burning out physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually — all across the board," Hardy said. "I needed to take care of myself, and I also had to learn how to accept that, as you get older, you can ... still wrestle, but you can't necessarily wrestle like you did when you were 25 years old."

Hardy began trying different things, eventually leading to the "Broken" Matt Hardy character, which the wrestler said did wonders for his career. The character took off in TNA Wrestling (known at the time as Impact), and Hardy acknowledged that it was his and his brother's attempt at earning their way back into the big leagues.

"It did really feel like we were away from WWE, away from home, and we were putting in the work to say, 'Hey, put us in the game. We're ready to come back home and do some business,'" Hardy continued.

The two brothers are currently be in a similar situation as they inevitably approach the tail-end of their in-ring careers. Matt and Jeff have been the TNA World Tag Team Champions for several months, and neither Hardy has been shy about the fact that they've been eyeing a return to WWE. An appearance on "WWE NXT" is already scheduled, and further collaboration between the two sides remains possible.