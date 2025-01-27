Matt Hardy Projects Timeline For His And Jeff's Potential WWE Returns

Matt and Jeff Hardy are currently in their third reign as the TNA World Tag Team Champions, and in light of the news of TNA and WWE's partnership, there's an even bigger chance that the two veterans could reappear in the promotion that once made them mainstream wrestling stars. Speaking on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Matt suggested that he and his brother will likely appear in WWE sooner than fans might think.

"Never say never; anything can happen," Matt proclaimed. "I will say — make a bold prediction — I think before it's all said and done, we will wrestle a match in the WWE before the end of the year."

The veteran further added that the prospect of potentially working in "NXT" is that they'll have the opportunity to further cement their legacy. According to Matt, when it comes to Jeff, he likes "NXT" and specifically follows the brand and tries to keep up with the product as well. "I think he's way into going there, and I think, too, for Jeff, it's really important for Jeff to return to WWE and leave on good terms."

Interestingly, in light of John Cena's retirement tour, Matt added that he's manifesting a match between Joe Hendry and Cena, as well as a several other names on the TNA roster. "I mean, he's gone now, but I was gonna say Josh Alexander. I would love to see him and Eddie Edwards. Eddie Edwards is one of the most underrated workers in the world."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.