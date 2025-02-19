WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Congratulates Gunther For Proving Him Wrong

This coming April, GUNTHER will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against the 2025 Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. Since Uso chose "The Ring General" as his opponent, both men have engaged in heated promo battles and viscous brawls with each other, with GUNTHER amping up his heel qualities now that a fan favorite like Uso is the number one contender. However, somebody that didn't believe that GUNTHER had potential to reach the top of the card in WWE was none other than Uso's real-life father Rikishi, who recently credited the World Heavyweight Champion for his work and retracted his previous thoughts about him on "Off The Top."

"Congratulations to GUNTHER. I was wrong about GUNTHER earlier and I'ma man up because I didn't see GUNTHER as being a main player but obviously there's things that I don't see because I'm not on the road with them, I don't see the work ethic of this guy, I don't see the professionalism of this guy. I'm a fan of GUNTHER, I see his work, he's a real good heel ... GUNTHER has to feel just as excited as Jey is because if I'm not mistaken this is GUNTHER's first WrestleMania main event." Rikishi said. "This means just as important to GUNTHER than it does to Jey, but on the flip side, for both sides of the family, we all rooting for them two to get out there and steal the show."

Rikishi stated that his son will need to do his homework if he wants to defeat GUNTHER at WrestleMania 41, and prays for the health of both competitors heading into this years event, sharing that he wants them to enjoy the moment.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Off The Top" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.