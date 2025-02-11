WWE Champ Gunther Promises '10 Weeks Of Hell' For Jey Uso Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

Last night, Jey Uso confirmed what many had already predicted, when he officially challenged Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. And there were plenty of fireworks before and after this challenge, with Gunther interrupting Uso's entrance to attack him, leading to a brawl, and then even more brawling before Uso put an end to it by hitting a dive on Gunther and the officials sent to break them up.

The result of that brawl left Gunther in a foul mood, which he displayed in an exclusive post-show video he posted on X 40 minutes after the show opening fracas. He stated that what fans saw on "Raw" was "a selfish attempt by Jey Uso to "ruin my legacy." The World Heavyweight Champion then got really personal, stating that Uso wasn't a main eventer, but was merely a midcarder and a clown who wasn't in Gunther's league.

"I promise one thing now," Gunther said. "Jey made the biggest mistake of his career. He should've thought about his family, about the reputation of his family. He should've thought about the disappointment that he's going to deliver to all his degenerate fans out there. And I promise you one thing Jey; from now on until WrestleMania will be hell. 10 weeks of hell."

Gunther is more than capable of putting Uso through that hell if recent history is any indication. The two faced off just a few weeks ago at the second edition of WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event revival, with Gunther defeating Uso to retain the title in just under 17 minutes.