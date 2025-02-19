Megan Bayne In Action On AEW Dynamite After Altercation Last Week

Megan Bayne has already made a big impact on the AEW women's division after her arrival during the first-ever women's Casino Gauntlet match, and after two impressive wins over Hyena Hera and Maya World, Bayne will face her big test to date on the February 19 edition of "AEW Dynamite."

Following her win over World, Bayne crossed paths with Kris Statlander who was on her way to the ring to face Penelope Ford. Many people thought this would be a teaser for a potential showdown later down the line, but Bayne wasted no time as she brutally attacked Statlander after her match by delivering an F-5 to her on the floor. With the two ladies at each other's throats already, AEW President Tony Khan thought the best way to solve the problem was to have Bayne and Statlander go one-on-one this week.

TONIGHT! Wed. 2/19@TBSNetwork + @StreamOnMax

Live, 8pm ET/7pm CT *tonight*

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@callmekrisstat vs @meganbayne After a pre-match altercation led to an attack after Stat's win last Wednesday, it will be

Kris Statlander vs Megan Bayne

on Dynamite TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/sm7HxzgGro — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 19, 2025

The only other time these two women have crossed paths was in the aforementioned Casino Gauntlet back on January 15, and with Bayne already making an enemy out of Thunder Rosa on a recent episode of "AEW Collision," it's safe to say that the whole women's division will be keeping an eye on this one.

Elsewhere on the show, Powerhouse Hobbs and Big Bill will look to finally settle their differences in a Street Fight, The Patriarchy will face The Opps, the new name for the team of Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and HOOK, in trios action, and the first phase of the Revolution International Championship Series will commence. Roderick Strong will go one-on-one with Orange Cassidy, with the winner advancing to the February 26 episode of "Dynamite" to challenge Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship. The winner of that match will then advance to Revolution on March 9, where Kenny Omega will be waiting for them.