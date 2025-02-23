WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Von Erich Discusses Wrestling Pulling From Pop Culture

In the world of pro wrestling, segments and storylines often pay homage to the biggest moments in the industry's history, however, oftentimes wrestling has taken major liberties with pop culture, sometimes to the point of nearing a lawsuit. Back in WCCW's days, the promotion took several risks by running several supercard shows called "Wrestling Star Wars" which somehow never resulted in lawsuits from Lucasfilm, who had already made two "Star Wars" films by the first "Wrestling Star Wars" show.

During his appearance on his sons' podcast, "The Claw Pod," Kevin Von Erich was asked how they managed to put the supercard show together and how they managed to dodge any legal repercussions. "Wrestling is never the kind of business that shied away from using someone else's name," Von Erich said. "I mean, I remember wrestling Billy Jack, you know, and we got Sting and all these other names that, you know, the people [know]."

Marshall Von Erich then asked his father exactly where the angle came from, noting that he had heard that it was something Kevin and his grandmother came up with alongside Chris Adams. "Yeah, we sure [did]," the veteran confirmed. After being reminded of Adams, Von Erich recalled working with the polarizing late-veteran, and praised him for his character work while admitting he was a good guy beneath all the controversy. While Adams is known for his many violent, real-life, altercations and for being killed by one of his friends, Von Erich still described his days with him as "winner."

