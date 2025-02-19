Bully Ray Is Sticking With This WWE Star To Win 2025 Elimination Chamber

CM Punk and Undisputed WWE Cody Rhodes recently went barb-for-barb in a promo battle on "WWE Raw," ahead of the upcoming Elimination Chamber match between Punk, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and retiring WWE legend John Cena to determine Rhodes's WrestleMania 41 opponent. Punk's chemistry with Rhodes has some reconsidering choosing Cena as the match's winner, but "Busted Open Radio" host Bully Ray is holding firm on his pick.

"I originally picked Cena. I'm going to stick by Cena," Bully said, immediately hedging his bet. "51%. 49% CM Punk...Cena vs. Cody is the bigger match, business-wise. It's very intriguing because of Cena's quest for [17 world championships]...but I can also make the case for Cena breaking [Ric Flair's] record on his last day in the wrestling business."

Bully Ray feels Cena brings far more drama to the world title scene than any of Cody's other challengers, chastising the recent ladder match between Kevin Owens and Rhodes due to the final moments of Rhodes retaining the title feeling like a forgone conclusion.

"There was no simmer, there was no boil," Bully bemoaned. "The drama of Cena's last days, last months, last weeks, and on that very last day in that very last match, can he win the championship?"

Rhodes has become the belle of the ball so to speak, after 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso made it clear he would be challenging World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WrestleMania in Las Vegas, NV. The two-night supershow will take place on April 19 and 20.