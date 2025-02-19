The Undertaker Explains Why John Cena's WWE Retirement Tour Is Warranted

WWE legend The Undertaker has discussed John Cena's 2025 retirement tour, praising his work ethic and explaining why the tour is justified.

"The Deadman" saw the rise of Cena first-hand in WWE, where he became one of the most-loved babyface stars in WWE history. During a recent discussion with "SHAK Wrestling," Undertaker spoke about Cena's dedication to the business and the fans.

"There was a time period when, as you know, Cena did everything. He was on every house show, every pay-per-view, every meet and greet, and all the Make-A-Wish visits, and he wanted it. He was like, 'I want it all,'" he said.

The Undertaker added that the 16-time world champion loves the pro wrestling business, and emphasized how important it was for him. He then delved into why Cena's retirement tour — which is not the norm for most wrestlers — is a much-deserved reward.

"I think it's great that they're doing this tour the way they are. I don't think everybody deserves that, but I think Cena definitely does because of the workhorse that he was for so long," the Hall of Famer said. "I think it's great because people will have an opportunity to know where he's going to be, and they'll get one last chance to see him live. I think that's pretty cool, and John gets to receive his flowers the way he should. Yeah, I think this might be the prototype for certain wrestlers to do their swan song and leave."

Cena's retirement tour began at the "WWE Raw" debut on Netflix, where he announced that he would be a part of the men's Royal Rumble match. In the men's Royal Rumble match, he was eliminated by the winner of the match Jey Uso, but in the post-Rumble press conference, he announced that he would take part in the men's Elimination Chamber match to stamp his ticket to WrestleMania. Cena is set to compete in the other two Big Four PLEs, Survivor Series and SummerSlam, later this year too.