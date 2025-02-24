Ludwig Kaiser Discusses Finding Love In WWE

Wrestlers have often found love within the industry, considering how oftentimes only those used to the grueling schedule can understand the lifestyle, wrestlers like Ludwig Kaiser and Tiffany Stratton finding love isn't an unusual story. Kaiser recently appeared on the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast, where he opened up about his relationship with Stratton and if there's any plans to have them interact together on television as a couple.

Recalling how they met, Kaiser claimed he and Stratton first laid eyes on one another during their shared time in the WWE Performance Center but it would take a few months before they'd become official. "We're very similar in a lot of ways, we're both pretty stubborn – we can be pretty stubborn, I think. I think nobody wanted to make the first step," he recalled. Kaiser then added that the two coincidentally ended up in the same place with their friends and "somehow" sat together where they played a game to choose who would ask the other out. "We played rock, paper, scissors over that and I lost on purpose so I can ask her out on a date."

"At the end of the day, it was just meant to happen- I feel like – if it wouldn't been that night, it would have been some where else," he proclaimed. Kaiser then added that he's a private person, and while he doesn't believe in sharing his relationship, he doesn't mind appearing on Stratton's TikTok now and then. Kaiser then recalled that the first time he and Stratton appeared as a couple publicly was during Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's red carpet WWE event. "But at that point, we'd been dating for a long time!"