Ludwig Kaiser Discusses Finding Love In WWE
Wrestlers have often found love within the industry, considering how oftentimes only those used to the grueling schedule can understand the lifestyle, wrestlers like Ludwig Kaiser and Tiffany Stratton finding love isn't an unusual story. Kaiser recently appeared on the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast, where he opened up about his relationship with Stratton and if there's any plans to have them interact together on television as a couple.
Recalling how they met, Kaiser claimed he and Stratton first laid eyes on one another during their shared time in the WWE Performance Center but it would take a few months before they'd become official. "We're very similar in a lot of ways, we're both pretty stubborn – we can be pretty stubborn, I think. I think nobody wanted to make the first step," he recalled. Kaiser then added that the two coincidentally ended up in the same place with their friends and "somehow" sat together where they played a game to choose who would ask the other out. "We played rock, paper, scissors over that and I lost on purpose so I can ask her out on a date."
"At the end of the day, it was just meant to happen- I feel like – if it wouldn't been that night, it would have been some where else," he proclaimed. Kaiser then added that he's a private person, and while he doesn't believe in sharing his relationship, he doesn't mind appearing on Stratton's TikTok now and then. Kaiser then recalled that the first time he and Stratton appeared as a couple publicly was during Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's red carpet WWE event. "But at that point, we'd been dating for a long time!"
Ludwig Kaiser explained that Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship victory was even bigger in person
Fans were waiting a long time for Tiffany Stratton to capture the WWE Women's Championship, but according to Ludwig Kaiser – who flew in for her victory and had been there when she became NXT Women's Champion – nothing on television captured just how massive the moment was in attendance.
"When you're actually there, live – that moment, when she actually turned on Nia was crazy..." he recalled. "You had to be there in order to understand that, that was a really huge moment. It really doesn't do it justice on tv." Kaiser then noted that he's been there for all of Stratton's lows and highs and added that he was proud of her victory, and that the two celebrated the milestone afterwards.
On the topic of doing something together on television as a couple, Kaiser noted that it would have to be an organic moment. "Obviously, we work in the same company and that possibility is given, but yeah, I'm also – I like to keep my private, private," he explained, however he isn't entirely closed off to the idea. "We could bring the mixed-match challenge back, earn some gold there maybe? Who knows?"
