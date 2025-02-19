Nominally Retired Top AEW Star Reportedly Backstage At Tonight's Dynamite

He may be retired full-time from in-ring competition, but "The American Dragon" is backstage at "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday, according to reports. PWInsider Elite confirmed that Bryan Danielson is backstage at "Dynamite" in Phoenix, Arizona. There is no word on if he will be appearing on the show, however.

The outlet noted that it isn't the first time Danielson has been backstage, but they have been told he's been very low key when he's been at shows in the past. Notably, AEW just announced the date and location for Double or Nothing on Wednesday. The event will be held in Glendale, Arizona at the Desert Diamond Arena on May 25. It's the first time in the event's history that it will take place outside of Las Vegas, Nevada, other than the pandemic years when it was held at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida in 2020 and 2021. Danielson has ties to Arizona, as he and his wife Brie Garcia have lived there with their children over the years.

Matches announced for "Dynamite" on Wednesday include Megan Bayne versus Kris Statlander and a street fight pitting the Learning Tree's Big Bill against Powerhouse Hobbs. "Hangman" Adam Page and MJF are set to go face-to-face, and their confrontation is set to kick off the show. The Revolution International Championship Series will also kick off when Orange Cassidy takes on Roderick Strong.