Tommy Dreamer Could See Stars From This WWE Raw Match Fighting For World Title

"Raw" witnessed the arrival of a fresh face from "NXT" as Roxanne Perez made her main roster debut in a compelling singles match against Raquel Rodriguez. Perez, recently called up from the developmental brand, immediately found herself in a high-profile contest against a former Women's Tag Team Champion, setting the stage for what many anticipate to be a significant run on the main roster.

Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer weighed in on Perez's debut match during a recent episode of "Busted Open After Dark." Dreamer specifically addressed the dynamic of the match and questioned whether Perez should have been presented to the main roster audience as a babyface, considering her popularity in "NXT."

"I am a big fan of both of these women. Both of these women have impressed me from "NXT." Roxanne Perez, who's just 'The Prodigy' has just been a vicious heel for quite some time," Dreamer said. "I saw that match and the fans didn't want to cheer for either woman, and then they started to get behind Roxanne Perez. ... If Roxanne Perez came up to the WWE roster as a babyface, that match would've been friggin' amazing."

Expanding on his analysis, Dreamer further elaborated on how he would have ideally booked the two, emphasizing the importance of clear babyface and heel roles to maximize audience engagement and storytelling.

"I would've had Roxanne wrestle a lovable babyface, and that lovable babyface lose. Or I would've had Raquel wrestle a lovable babyface, and have Raquel win," Dreamer said. "The match, while very good ... that's a future World Title match if someone's a heel and someone's a babyface."

Roxanne Perez ultimately emerged victorious against Rodriguez. The win not only marked a successful "Raw" debut for Perez but also secured her a spot in the upcoming Elimination Chamber match.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio After Dark" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.