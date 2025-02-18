Roxanne Perez Wins Elimination Chamber Qualifier On WWE Raw After Tag Champs Interfere

Former NXT Women's Champion and the record holder for the longest time spent in the women's Royal Rumble, Roxanne Perez, is the final entrant in the Elimination Chamber. Perez bested Raquel Rodriguez, thanks in part to a distraction from Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi, on "WWE Raw." The tag champions were after Rodriguez and Liv Morgan because "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis showed them video of the "Raw" stars in the vicinity of the attack that took out Jade Cargill back in November.

Perez, who was fresh off a fatal four-way loss at Vengeance Day on Saturday, used her smaller size and speed against Rodriguez, but the Judgment Day member overpowered her throughout the match, catching the former champion and launching her around the ring. Perez attempted to battle back and took out Rodriguez on the outside with two suicide dives before getting her back in the ring.

She countered a move from Rodriguez and hit her with a DDT followed by a springboard moonsault, but Rodriguez still kicked out. Belair's music hit and she came out from backstage with Naomi following from the crowd to take out Morgan on the outside. When Rodriguez was distracted, Perez hit Pop Rox and pinned her for the victory. She joins Naomi, Belair, Morgan, Bayley and Alexa Bliss in the Chamber match for the opportunity to challenge the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania.