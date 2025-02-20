Booker T Contrasts WWE LFG With Previous Reality Competition Tough Enough

New reality series "WWE LFG" premiered on A&E earlier this week, and clips from the show are already generating plenty of discussion online. While the show might draw many comparisons to the early 2000s series "WWE Tough Enough," Booker T explained on his "Hall of Fame" podcast that there are some key differences.

"I thought ['Tough Enough'] was more like 'American Gladiator,'" Booker said. "We had those guys doing so many different tasks, so many different obstacles those guys had to go through. With this show, it's all about wrestling. It's all about learning how to go out in the middle of the ring and learn how to perform in front of a live crowd."

Booker is one of the coaches/panelists on "LFG," featured alongside Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway, Bully Ray, and Mickie James. Each wrestler has their own team consisting of four WWE Performance Center recruits and, despite Booker's pushback, there are similarities to "Tough Enough" in that the winner will be "offered a contract" with the company.

"It's gonna be very, very tricky to try to put yourself in line to win this thing," Booker continued. "You're gonna really check out how unique this thing is put together and you're gonna go, 'Wow. This is pretty cool.'"

The first episode of "LFG" saw the four coaches arriving at the Performance Center, with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels filling them (and the audience) in on the rules. The trainees then had an opportunity to show off what they're capable of, both in the ring and on the mic, with the coaches offering feedback.

Two matches took place at the end of the show, with the four WWE legends choosing a "winner" of each, who could choose their coach. One of the two winners, Anthony Luke, chose Booker as his captain.

