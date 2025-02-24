WWE's Kofi Kingston Opens Up About His Trademark Royal Rumble Spots

Throughout his illustrious career, Kofi Kingston has competed in sixteen Royal Rumble matches, which is tied for second all-time in WWE history, and he is usually a superstar that most fans look forward to watching at the event. Kingston has become notorious for discovering ways to survive in the Royal Rumble, from doing a handstand at ringside, hobbling on announce desk chairs, and even using The New Day to help him stay in the match, leading him to perform some of the most impressive spots in Rumble history. Speaking on "The Rich Eisen Show," Kingston was asked if there was a favorite Royal Rumble moment of his, and explained the importance of remaining confident going into every risk he takes during the match.

"I always knew we were going to pull it off, you got to go into those situations with the ultimate confidence. I don't really have a favorite. I always like doing things that are outside the box and to be able to create in this industry, especially with all the history that we've had, to do something that's outside of the box that nobody's ever seen before, whether it's successful or not, to attempt it is what the goal is. To be able to go out there and challenge yourself, that's really what it's all about. The ultimate prize would be to win and we haven't been able to do that yet."

The 2025 Royal Rumble marked only the second time in the last 18 years that Kingston hasn't competed at the event, with 2021 being the other outlier when WWE held the match from the ThunderDome.

