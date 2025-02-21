Why NXT's Ricky Saints Is Already Setting His Sights On WWE WrestleMania 42

According to former WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan most WWE Superstars share three common goals – being featured in a video game, receiving their own action figure model, and competing on the grand stage of WrestleMania. For the newly-signed Ricky Saints, WWE WrestleMania 42 is especially intriguing, as it could emanate from his hometown of New Orleans.

"We got New Orleans supposedly rumored, right? WrestleMania next year in New Orleans, did you read about that? I heard about the rumor as well. If the rumor is true, that is my goal, to wrestle in the Superdome. That's all I want, and I'm going to make it happen," Saints told "Busted Open After Dark." "Now, if that opportunity [to wrestle on WWE's main roster] presents itself, I don't know, a month from now, and then that's the lead up to it, I'm taking it. But either way, if it's a month or if it's 12 months, whatever the case may be, the impact of me in NXT will be felt, there is no doubt about that."

After departing from AEW earlier this month, Saints now finds himself as a member of the "WWE NXT" roster. This move was finalized with the former AEW star signing an "NXT" contract on-screen this week. In doing so, the former Ricky Starks also officially unveiled his new ring name, Ricky Saints, which comes as a nod to New Orleans.

Recent reports indicate that same city as the expected host of WrestleMania 42. New Orleans previously acted as the destination for WrestleMania 30 as well as WrestleMania 34, both of which were held at the Superdome. This year, "The Show of Shows" will run in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

