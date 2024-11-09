WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan Shares Her Next Career Goal

Over the past two years, Liv Morgan has heavily pumped the gas on her professional wrestling career, so much so that she's now a two-time world champion, two-time tag champion, a former Money in the Bank winner, and the inaugural WWE Women's Crown Jewel Champion. With Morgan evidently scaling the WWE hierarchy, an important question lingers — what's next? During a recent interview with "The Bootleg Kev Podcast," Morgan provided an answer.

Advertisement

"I think that's always the goal, to have an amazing win on the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania," Morgan said. "I don't think I've had my WrestleMania moment yet, so that's going to be this year. I'm going to have my WrestleMania moment this year. but I feel like there's certain things as a WWE Superstar that are like the pinnacle of [feeling like] 'Oh, I'm doing it.' Action figure, video game, championship, WrestleMania."

Of the four main goals she outlined, Morgan has fulfilled three of them — appearing in a WWE video game, having an action figure modeled after her, and winning championship gold. Reaching a win on the main stage of WWE WrestleMania, however, has eluded her so far. Over her 10-year WWE career, Morgan has wrestled on "The Show of Shows" three times, with three WrestleMania pre-show appearances preceding them.

Advertisement

Of her three pre-show experiences, Morgan has captured victory once, specifically in a singles match against "The Queen of Harts" Natalya ahead of WrestleMania 36. Morgan's last main-stage WrestleMania match took place last year as she and Raquel Rodriguez, as well as two other teams, fell short to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in a fatal-four-way tag bout.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Bootleg Kev Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.