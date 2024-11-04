Liv Morgan Discusses How Her WWE Title Reigns Compare To Each Other

In July 2022, Liv Morgan claimed her first world title in WWE, specifically the WWE SmackDown Women's World Championship, by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. Fast forward to 2024, Morgan now holds the rebranded WWE Women's World Championship, courtesy of a victory over Becky Lynch at WWE King & Queen of the Ring. While appearing on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Morgan drew comparisons between the two reigns.

Advertisement

"When I won the SmackDown title, I was very much in disbelief," Morgan said. "That was the pinnacle of my dream coming true, making it to WWE and being champion, winning Money the Bank, beating Ronda Rousey, and having my first title. That was truly just like, 'Wow I really, really, really did it.' I remember just standing on the turnbuckle with my title, looking into the audience and just trying to remember everything about that moment and feeling forever, because I just couldn't believe it.

"When I won this, it was not that feeling of disbelief of 'Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god. I finally, finally did it.' This was like, 'Yeah, motherf*****, I won this s***.' It was different on that level, and also, my confidence was just different ... I knew I had earned this, and so I just felt differently about it."

Advertisement

Since winning the WWE Women's World Championship in late-May, Morgan has boasted three successful televised title defenses, though her latest against Rhea Ripley came via disqualification. In her three-month reign as SmackDown Women's World Champion, Morgan achieved two successful title defenses on WWE television — one against Shayna Baszler and the other against Ronda Rousey — before dropping it back to Rousey at Extreme Rules 2022.