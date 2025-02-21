Former WWE Star Signs With TNA

Thursday's live episode of "TNA iMPACT" kicked off with an encore concert from TNA World Champion Joe Hendry as well as appearances from a trio of former WWE stars.

To the surprise of many, Primo and Epico Colon interrupted Hendry's guitar playing to introduce themselves to the TNA Wrestling fanbase. According to The Colons, however, their arrival doesn't concern popularity, but rather business. When the duo then prepared to attack Hendry, the lights of Full Sail University flickered on and off, revealing another musical act, Elijah (formerly known as WWE's Elias).

Through the power of song, Elijah noted that he was joining TNA tonight. Fightful Select further confirmed this by reporting that he had officially signed with the promotion. As of now, there is no word on the length of Elijah's TNA deal.

Following Elijah's melodic introduction, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella announced that he and Hendy would face Primo and Epico in the show's main event. Elijah departed from WWE in September 2023 in a wave of releases also involving Nic Nemeth (formerly Dolph Ziggler), Ash By Elegance (formerly Dana Brooke), and Mustafa Ali, all of whom have since inked a contract with TNA as well. Ali confirmed his respective signing during last month's live "iMPACT."

After his WWE exit, Elijah returned to the independent wrestling circuit, with notable appearances in Wrestling Revolver, International Wrestling Cartel, and World Series Wrestling. The former WWE 24/7 Champion was also recently seen in a social media vignette alongside The Righteous, a tag team associated with AEW and Ring of Honor.