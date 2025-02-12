Update On Former WWE Star Elijah's AEW/ROH Status

Former WWE star Elias, also known as Ezekiel, isn't signed with Tony Khan's company despite recent reports of him signing with AEW and Ring of Honor. Fightful Select confirmed the news after the star, now known as Elijah, was recently seen in a social media video alongside AEW/ROH tag team The Righteous. Elijah also recently competed on the 2025 Jericho Cruise in a loss to Tommy Billington.

Dave Meltzer reported in a recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Elijah had signed to AEW. Meltzer said that while The Righteous has appeared on AEW programming, they are primarily ROH talent. He added that if Khan was signing new people to the brand, it would indicate he is still positive in hoping for an ROH media rights deal. According to Fightful's report, at least the new signing of Elijah isn't the case.

The outlet reported that they have recently heard that TNA expressed interest in the former WWE star. In 2024, following his release from WWE the previous year, Elijah was asked if he had considered signing with either AEW or TNA. He revealed he intended to work in Japan, specifically for NJPW. Notably, if Elijah were to sign for TNA, the promotion entered a multi-year partnership with WWE at the beginning of 2025.

Before the Jericho Cruise, Elijah's last match was a loss to Red Scorpion for the Wrestling Megastar Italian Title. His last match in the states was another loss, this time losing the IWC Super Indy Title to Sam Holloway in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania.