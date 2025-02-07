Update On AEW Contract Status Of Former WWE Star Elias, AKA Elijah

Former WWE star Elijah — better known as Elias during his tenure with the promotion — was released back in September 2023, but he was back on the independent scene by 2024 and has recently popped up under Tony Khan's umbrella. Earlier this month, Elijah competed on the 2025 Jericho Cruise (losing to Tommy Billington) and appeared alongside The Righteous in a social media vignette that seems to suggest he's joined the group. Naturally, this has led many to speculate that he's officially signed with All Elite Wrestling and according to a Wrestling Observer Newsletter report, this might just be the case.

Dave Meltzer wrote in Friday's Observer that Elijah has indeed signed a deal with Tony Khan. While The Righteous have appeared on AEW programming (most recently in a tag team Casino Gauntlet Match on "AEW Dynamite" in September) they are primarily used as Ring of Honor talent, prompting Meltzer to add that Khan signing new people to ROH would indicate he hasn't given up hope for an ROH media rights deal. Meltzer reported back in November that Khan was "close" to a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to get ROH on TruTV, but there have been no updates on that story in the three months since. There's currently no indication on the amount or duration of Elijah's contract.

Back in 2024, Elijah was asked whether he had considered signing with either TNA or AEW at the time, and interestingly revealed his intentions to work in Japan, specifically for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Notably, NJPW has a working relationship with Khan's All Elite Wrestling.