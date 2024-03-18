Former WWE Star Elias Considers Merits Of Working For TNA Or AEW

Former WWE Superstar Elias, who now goes by the name of Elijah, returned to the wrestling world in February, marking his first matches since his WWE release in 2023. His return on the independent scene obviously raises questions about what is next for him, with AEW, TNA, and NJPW all thriving right now, and Elijah admitted that all of them have their advantages and appeal to him.

"From a personal standpoint, I think it would be cool to go to Japan and work for New Japan, just to show something that people might have not expected," he told Monopoly Events. "They might associate me in a certain way, and I would love to just kind of blow that expectation away."

Elijah admitted that people might not think him working for NJPW is an obvious connection, but he feels he could prove them wrong. The company recently began working with other former WWE stars, such as Nic Nemeth and Matt Riddle, and there are spots to be filled following the recent departures of Tama Tonga, Kazuchika Okada, and Will Ospreay. However, wherever he lands, Elijah is looking to move forward in terms of his gimmick, while he named the likes of Adam Copeland, Kenny Omega, Moose, and Steve Maclin as people he'd like to work with.

"I have plenty of ideas about how to evolve my character or take it to the next step, and I feel like you need a TV audience in order to show that," he said. "We'll have to see what opportunities come my way and which way we go, but all three of them are very appealing."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Monopoly Events" and provide a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.