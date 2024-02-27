Former NJPW Free Agent Reportedly Heading To WWE

The past year has seen an exodus of talent from New Japan Pro Wrestling, which lost Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada, as well as NJPW and Stardom star Mercedes Mone, but while all of those talents are seemingly AEW bound, one former NJPW champion has decided to take his services to WWE.

According to Fightful Select, former NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga is headed for WWE. No word on when Tonga is set to debut in WWE, nor whether he's headed for the main roster or "WWE NXT." WWE has maintained interest in the former IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion for nearly a decade, with both sides reportedly talking multiple times over the years. WWE had been heavily speculated as the multi-time World Tag League winner's landing spot when Tama announced he would be leaving New Japan following his NEVER Openweight Title victory at Wrestle Kingdom 18. Tama then lost the title to EVIL at New Beginning In Nagoya later that month. His final match took place on night 2 of New Beginning In Sapporo earlier this month.

Tama is the son of Tongan wrestling legend Haku, and a founding member of Bullet Club. His long-time Bullet Club comrades AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows have been more and more prominent on WWE television as of late, as they're still together as WWE's ersatz Bullet Club "The OC." Also Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently mentioned "Uncle Haku," as the Tongan strongman was a compatriot of the Samoan Anoa'i Dynasty, as well as Rock's father Rocky Johnson.