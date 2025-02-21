Bully Ray On How WWE Can Keep Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens' Feud Hot Until WrestleMania

Although it was just this past Monday on "WWE Raw" that General Manager Adam Pearce made an Unsanctioned Match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn official for WWE Elimination Chamber at the behest of the latter, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared a potential ending to the match that could have ramifications for WrestleMania 41.

"There's no finish until both guys have to get stretchered out" Ray said on "Busted Open Radio". "Leave them down, do all of the crazy s***. All the bells, all the whistles, blah, blah, blah. Both guys at the end of the match are down in the middle of the ring. Nobody can move and uncomfortableness comes across the arena and you send out the medics and you stretcher both guys out of the arena."

While Ray did admit that the live crowd could potentially boo an ending to the match such as the one he had outlined, he pondered the possibility that they would have a more positive reaction and thought that the pros outweighed the cons.

"So, if you get a non-finish and both guys are a destroyed, bloodied mess at the end where the medics have to stretcher them off, you could come back at WrestleMania with the stipulation of Last Man Standing, Falls Count Anywhere, but I believe Sami and Kevin are going to go buck wild in Toronto," Ray explained.

Owens and Zayn have no shortage of history with one another over the years as friends and foes, but their rivalry was renewed earlier this month when Owens delivered a package piledriver to Zayn on the February 3 episode of "Raw".

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.