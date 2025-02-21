NXT's Ricky Saints Details How Things Operate Behind The Scenes In WWE

Former AEW star Ricky Saints, then known as Ricky Starks, has described how different WWE is behind the scenes from other promotions he has been a part of.

Saints, who was recently released by AEW, quickly made the jump to WWE, debuting on "WWE NXT," and has got a firsthand look at the major differences between how WWE functions compared to AEW. In a recent conversation with Bully Ray on "Busted Open After Dark," Saints was asked about how the locker room and behind-the-scenes set-up differs from other promotions.

"I think above anything, tenure is going to be above a newer company and there are kinks that need to be worked out on any type of start-up. So what I'm seeing is a place that already has developed a system — to be placed in a system is way different than being in the process of developing a system," Saints began. "So what I'm seeing is a lot of, you've got a point A, you've got a point B, you've got a point C, you've got a point D — there's always a contact for this, this is how this is connected to this one ... it's like an insane moving assembly line, where things are crossing over but it all fits so perfectly."

Saints stated that "NXT" seems like a "well-oiled machine," whose kinks have been worked out.

Ray backed the new WWE star's comments, explaining how WWE, due to its long history, has figured out how to navigate through the tough times that newer companies may have not yet figured out. The WWE Hall of Famer also said that pro wrestling companies run by those who haven't sat under the "learning tree" of the veterans of the business — seemingly referencing AEW and Tony Khan — will have to go through a learning curve to get through tough situations.