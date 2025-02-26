Bully Ray Recalls Fight With D-Von To Sit In Back Of Uber With Ex-WWE Star Mandy Rose

It's been quite awhile since Bully Ray (AKA Bubba Ray Dudley) and D-Von Dudley regularly shared the road together as traveling partners, but the two wrestlers do still get together from time to time and cause chaos. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully told an amusing story about himself and D-Von taking a ride with former WWE star Mandy Rose during a recent convention appearance.

"Whenever me and D-Von would get in a car or whatever, D-Von would always say, 'Hey, Bubba, do you want to sit in the front?'" Bully said. "I knew Mandy was going to sit in the back, so I was like, 'No, D-Von. You can sit in the front. I'll sit in the back.' And he was like, 'No, no, no. It's okay, I'll sit in the back.'"

The two proceeded to argue about who got the back seat until Bully physically moved his tag team partner towards the vehicle's front door. Once Bully got in the back seat with Rose and noticed that she was entertained by his disagreement with D-Von, Bully informed the former WWE NXT Women's Champion that they were arguing over who got to sit next to her.

"She popped huge," Bully continued. "And that's my story!"

Rose has been largely absent from the world of professional wrestling after being released by WWE in late 2022. The release came just one day after Rose dropped the NXT Women's Championship, and reportedly happened because WWE was unhappy with explicit content that Rose had posted on an online subscription platform.

As for Bully and D-Von, though they still get in the ring from time to time, the two have largely transitioned to the convention circuit. Additionally, Bully serves as one of the coaches on the new series "WWE LFG," and both men own a training school together in Florida.