Backstage Report On New WWE NXT Faction

"WWE NXT" held its Vengeance Day Premium Live Event on February 15, and one of the most noteworthy moments of the show came when the mysterious new faction that had been teased on TV finally made themselves known. Following Nathan Frazer and Axiom's win over Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura, the currently unnamed group that consisted of Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin attacked everyone in the ring. To further prove a point, they reappeared after Oba Femi defended the NXT Championship and laid the big man out.

Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter touched on the group's arrival by saying that it reminded him of the Retribution stable that debuted in 2020 but ultimately went down as a failure. However, the goal for this stable is potentially make them the next version of The Shield. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose all made their surprise main roster debuts in 2012 by attacking all of WWE's top stars, and "NXT" were looking to do the same thing with this group as the group hit a four-way powerbomb (just like The Shield did but with an extra person) on the top guy on the brand.

While the group was greeted with chants of "Who are you?" by the fans in attendance, all four men have been with WWE for some time. Lennox had been making appearances at live events after coming back from injury, as has Shugars who came into the company with a lot of buzz after his run as Lucky Ali in DPW. James had been a regular name on "NXT Level Up" throughout 2024, and Griffin had previously performed as Josh Black at "NXT" live events. With all that said, there is still no word on what the group will be called.