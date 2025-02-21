WWE NXT's Ricky Saints Opens Up About Asking For AEW Release

Former AEW star Ricky Starks is now known as Ricky Saints after debuting on "WWE NXT" last week and signing a contract on TV earlier this past Tuesday. Though he was once viewed as one of the next big stars in his former promotion, things went south between Saints and AEW at some point, leading to him being taken off TV.

Saints eventually asked for his release from AEW, which was granted alongside several other wrestlers earlier this month. Speaking on "Busted Open After Dark" earlier this week, Saints offered an explanation as to why he felt the need to ask to get out of his contract early.

"It's like trying to find love in the same place that you lost it," Saints said. "At a certain point, it's not possible. At a certain point, you have to be honest with yourself, and that's where I was at."

The wrestler also stated that he wasn't anxious or scared to ask for his release, despite the uncertainty that comes along with such a move. That's because, according to Saints, he carefully thought out each possible outcome before taking any action and was at peace with whatever might happen.

"I have gotten here, 14 years, on my own," Saints continued. "Didn't have a handout, nor a name to put a good word in for me. Everything was done by me, by myself, and that's how it's gonna be until I'm dead. So no, it wasn't scary."

Now that he's an official member of the WWE roster, Saints has his first match in the company to look forward to. Based on the events of Tuesday's "NXT," Saints will face Wes Lee on next week's show.

