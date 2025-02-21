AEW's Mercedes Mone Opens Up About Grand Slam Australia Match With Harley Cameron

Last weekend, All Elite Wrestling made its first ever stop in Australia for the Grand Slam television special. For Gold Coast native Harley Cameron, it also marked her first ever title match in AEW. In the latest edition of the "Mone Mag" newsletter, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone opened up about her title defense against Cameron, which resulted in "The CEO" retaining her championship with the Mone Maker. Still, Mone believes Cameron is a big star on the rise.

"Let's talk about my match with Harley! She was phenomenal," Mone wrote. "Watching her grow has been such a joy, and I truly believe she's on her way to becoming a world champion. She's a star, a go-getter, and an entertainer in every sense of the word. But remember, while she's on her way up, I'm still the greatest of all time and the reigning TBS champion. Nothing can derail this momentum—not even Momo Watanabe. Trust me, this Moné train is unstoppable!"

Despite her losing record in an AEW ring, Cameron has managed to captivate AEW fans through other talents, such as singing, rapping, guitar-playing, and ventriloquism. All of these were showcased on the road to Cameron's TBS Championship match against Mone, with a half-time concert setting the stage for Mone to finally grant her it.

Following her victory over Cameron at Grand Slam Australia, Mone now turns her attention to Momo Watanabe, who secured a title match of her choosing by winning the International Women's Cup four-way at Wrestle Dynasty. Rather than selecting a title from her home promotion of STARDOM, Watanabe, of course, circled Mone and her TBS Championship as her target for AEW Revolution on March 9.