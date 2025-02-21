Backstage Report On 'Frustrations' Within WWE Women's Division

New reports of backstage frustration in the women's division of WWE have emerged, with some stars on the roster noting a lack of focus, screen time, and more for the division. Fightful Select reported they spoke with some women who noted lack of focus on WWE's part on developing contenders within the division, the tag team division as a whole, and screen time for stars outside of the top storylines.

The lack of focus was compared to "WWE NXT's" women's division, where talent have noticed how much time of the Tuesday show is devoted to women and how fans can get emotionally invested in those talents and their stories. Fightful noted that the frustration doesn't reflect the entirety of the women's locker room, but was echoed by "numerous" talent.

A point about redundant storylines both in the upper and mid card title scenes was also noted. Those who Fightful spoke to said they were happy for those getting screen time, but said there should be conversation about giving more people time, in addition to those who are already getting it.

Those who spoke to Fightful cited Sonya Deville's release while negotiating a deal as a point of worry when they aren't being used. The outlet was told that Deville was told as little as four days before her release that the company wanted to keep her. In addition to Deville, Elektra Lopez, Isla Dawn, and Blair Davenport were recently released from the company.