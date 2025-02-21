Bully Ray Lays Out What He Expects From The Rock On WWE SmackDown

"The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment" is set to appear on "WWE SmackDown" and rumors are swirling as to what Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could announce – or who he could call out. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray pondered the possibilities for The Rock's appearance on "Busted Open Radio" and said you could make an educated guess as to what he's doing, like possibly announcing WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans, as that's where "SmackDown" is live on Friday. He said there could be more to it, however, including possible WrestleMania 41 implications.

"Or [he'll] say, 'I'm the boss of all bosses and I don't give a s*** what happens at Elimination Chamber, it's me and Cody at WrestleMania,'" Bully Ray said. "Anything like that could happen, but this Elimination Chamber has a lot at stake, including a guy named John Cena. John Cena has gone on record to say he wants to break the record. CM Punk wants to main event WrestleMania and has a favor coming to him. So, The Rock would be such a force feed."

Bully Ray said that he doesn't necessarily need The Rock at WrestleMania, and doesn't believe the fans do either. He said fans are as in love with WWE's weekly product right now as much as they were during the Attitude Era with its stars. He explained that back then, nobody was calling in veterans like Hulk Hogan to come back, and he believes WWE is going with what is working right now and what they have built, rather than going in a direction with The Rock.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.