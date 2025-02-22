Tommy Dreamer Lays Out The WrestleMania Chaos The Rock Could Cause On WWE SmackDown

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is set to make an appearance on "WWE SmackDown" in New Orleans, and he's promoted himself as his "Final Boss" character for his visit. It has fans wondering if The Rock is going to once again insert himself into the main event scene of WrestleMania, like he did last year when the main event was almost changed to fit him in to the title picture against Roman Reigns. Tommy Dreamer laid out the possible chaos Rock could once again cause on "Busted Open Radio" ahead of "SmackDown."

"The Rock says, 'I'm going to face Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania,'" he said. "And yes, it's going to stir everybody up. It'll get everybody talking... The Elimination Chamber, you could have all the guys literally go to Nick Aldis like, 'Well, what are we fighting for here?' Plus, Adam Pearce could be involved... 'You know what, we've talked about it, guys, the winner of this match, just like we said, will be in the main event of WrestleMania.' So now you're going up against The Final Boss."

Dreamer went further in the scenario and questioned if one of the general managers could get fired for sticking up to The Rock. He said then Triple H could step in, and it could even lead to a triple threat match to tie up a few loose ends.

"Then what if you get Punk versus Cody versus Rock at WrestleMania?" he said. "It fills the need for Cody and Punk. It fills the need for Cody's story with Rock. It fills the need of Punk's story of a main event of WrestleMania and The Rock looks like an a******."

