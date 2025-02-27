WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Recalls Training With Former AEW Star Ricky Saints

The professional wrestling industry is a small world. Most wrestlers encounter each other both inside and outside the squared circle, whether working for the same companies or their competitors. For nearly four decades, The Undertaker has faced numerous wrestlers while also observing and training emerging talents. One such talent is WWE's newest star, Ricky Saints (formerly known as Ricky Starks in AEW). "The Deadman" was impressed with how persistent and goal-oriented Saints was when they first met at a gym years ago while the Hall of Famer was preparing for his WrestleMania 32 Hell in a Cell match against Shane McMahon. In an interview on "Busted Open After Dark," the former four-time WWE Champion reflected on his encounter with the "Absolute" and shared his impressions of him.

"I'm training at this gym, and I notice this kid there every day. Doesn't say anything. Really respectful," The Undertaker recalled. "As the training went along, we needed different spotters and different help. He was always right there. Finally, we struck up a conversation, and he told me he was trying to break into the business, and I kind of talked to him about different things. On one of the Rumbles that Michelle [McCool] was a surprise guest in, she wanted to get in the ring, and he came down and trained with her. I've seen him a few times here and there, and I've always had great conversations with him. He's such a good kid, such a respectful kid."

Saints has made headlines recently after departing from AEW, where he wrestled from 2020 to 2025. While there, he led a crusade as a former AEW World Tag Team and FTW Champion. He surprised the WWE Universe with a shocking appearance on the February 11 edition of "WWE NXT." This week, Saints made his debut match as part of a tag team with Je'Von Evans against Ethan Page and Wes Lee.

