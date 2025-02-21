WWE NXT Star Ricky Saints Explains Why He Thinks AEW Issues Were 'Personal'

After a significant absence from All Elite Wrestling, "The Revolution" is back on television following Ricky Saints' (formerly known as Ricky Starks) surprise appearance on "WWE NXT" on February 11. For nearly a year, many were left wondering what caused Saints' disappearance after his quarter-final tournament match on AEW "Collision" on March 30, 2024. With a microphone in hand, Saints expressed his thoughts and confusion for the first time since his exit about the trajectory that led to his rise in prominence in AEW and his unexpected downfall. When asked by Bully Ray on "Busted Open After Dark" whether his release was due to personal or professional reasons, the former FTW and AEW Tag Team Champion suggested his exit stemmed from a personal place.

"It was probably personal," Saints responded. "Because if it was professional, it wouldn't have happened this way. That's how I believe it. That's not to disparage anyone there, just so we're clear...There's nothing disparaging for me to say. What I am saying is the truth that I don't know exactly what it was, and if you point to those two times that I was caught on footage at WWE, I can tell you that you're wrong.

"Some people will say, 'We could tell he was phoning it in.' Bulls***. There's never a match of mine in my entire career that I gave less than 1,000 percent. You can jump off a cliff with that opinion because it's not even real. Don't disrespect me and say I gave something less than a 1,000 percent. That is not in my bones. There is no part of my body that I am capable of doing that."