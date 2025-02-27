Liv Morgan Names WWE Women's Division Stars She'd Want On Her Side In A Bar Fight

In WWE, Liv Morgan is fortunate to have fellow Judgment Day members like Raquel Rodriguez, Dominik Mysterio, and Carlito regularly in her corner. Who would have her back in a barroom brawl, though? During a recent interview with "No-Contest Wrestling," Morgan pondered candidates that could help her fend off a series of opponents in a potential bar fight.

"I'm picking Raquel, for sure," Morgan said. "I'm picking Nattie because Nattie [is] crazy. Nattie, she'll get us through. I'm gonna pick Bianca [Belair]. Then for my last pick, who am I going to choose to get me out of a bar if it is going down? I'm not choosing [Rhea Ripley]. Take me out, I'm not choosing her. I'll stay in the bar, beat my ass. I'm not choosing her. S***, I have like no friends. Oh, Nia [Jax], get in this. Get her in front, let's go. Me, Nia, Nattie, Raquel, and Bianca, we're getting out there clean."

As Morgan alluded to, her number of female allies on WWE television has drastically decreased over the last year, largely due to her initiation into The Judgment Day, which began with Dominik Mysterio leaving Rhea Ripley for her. Morgan's long-time tag partner Raquel Rodriguez later joined forces with her once again at WWE Bad Blood. The rest of the locker room, however, seem disinterested in affiliating with the former WWE Women's World Champion. Nevertheless, Morgan believes "The Irresistible Force" Nia Jax would be especially beneficial in a bar fight, as she could wipe out many adversaries, just like she did in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "No-Contest Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.