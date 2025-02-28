WWE HOFer Road Dogg Recalls Dumpster Segment To Detail Vince McMahon's Work Ethic

Despite its association with hardcore wrestling, WWE's dumpster segments are prone to the same safety checks as any other spot. WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has firsthand experience with such safety checks, as he recalled Vince McMahon's trip into the trash prior to the New Age Outlaws, Chainsaw Charlie, and Cactus Jack's infamous "WWE Raw" dumpster segment.

Road Dogg, real name Brian James, recently appeared on an episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," and eventually spoke about the infamous Attitude Era segment that saw the New Age Outlaws push a dumpster off of the stage, with Cactus Jack (also known as Mick Foley) and Chainsaw Charlie (also known as Terry Funk) inside. When asked about the potential dangers of the infamous stunt, Road Dogg mentioned McMahon's participation in the spot's rehearsal.

"We didn't rehearse with [Cactus Jack and Chainsaw Charlie] in the dumpster," James began. "But, we rehearsed with Vince in the dumpster."

James recounted McMahon's willingness to personally engage in the spots he expected of WWE talent, and claimed that McMahon would have "never [asked] somebody to do something that he wouldn't do himself." James clarified that extensive measures were taken to keep the ex-WWE CEO safe during rehearsals, but still acknowledged the inherent danger with the spot.

"It wasn't a huge drop, but it's far enough where you're gonna hit — you're gonna crash!" James exclaimed. "...He has no problem doing that. Guts. I don't know if it's guts or idiocracy."

While the former six-time WWE Tag Team Champion is beyond his days of in-ring competition, the WWE Hall of Famer is still impacting the creation and performance of WWE's current product. Recently, James was announced to be the new co-lead writer on "WWE SmackDown." Dumpster segments are similarly alive, with the most recent spot taking place between Chelsea Green and Michin on an October 2024 episode of the blue brand.

