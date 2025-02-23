Michael Cole: WWE Is A Storytelling Entity, We're Not Professional Wrestling Anymore

Like the "E" in its name suggests, WWE is a global company of sports entertainers, both in the ring and behind the microphone. For Michael Cole, his contributions come via WWE's broadcast desk, in which he provides play-by-play commentary for the "WWE Raw" brand. On a recent episode of "Impaulsive," the 28-year veteran detailed his approach to working in WWE, noting that while it still involves the "wrestling" aspect, his main focus centers on "storytelling" and the "E."

"We're an entertainment product and it's the emotional connection, whether you're a bad guy or a good guy. It's one of the reasons we're on Netflix now," Cole said. "I've never pretended in 28 years to be a professional wrestling announcer, I'm not. I'm a narrator, I'm a storyteller, I'm a pitch man, I'm a play-by-play announcer somewhat. I embellish stories, I create characters. I'm a jack of all trades.

"When I first started my career here, one of the reasons the fans hated me, because I wasn't a professional wrestling announcer," Cole continued. "But I just think over the years they've come to respect the work ethic. They also understand that, to your point, I've been a soundtrack for a couple of different generations now not only within the business but also the fans watching at home."

According to Cole, there isn't a need to call every single in-ring move, but rather highlight the large spots and moments. More importantly, though, Cole wants to explain the characters behind the moves, such as Logan Paul, John Cena, or Roman Reigns, especially to give new fans a better understanding of them and "Raw," a weekly episodic television show, as a whole.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Impaulsive" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.