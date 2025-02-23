Current Champion Says She's Been Harassing CM Punk About Getting AJ Lee Back In WWE

Next month marks 10 years since wrestling fans saw AJ Lee in a WWE ring. Still, the desire for her return remains strong, with former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, "NXT" star Cora Jade, and husband CM Punk emerging as notable advocates. During a recent appearance on "Casual Conversations With The Classic," WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi revealed herself as another figure backing the idea.

"I be harassing her husband about that all the time," Naomi admitted. "I said 'You need to tell her I can't retire until she comes back.' Girl, you need to come on because mama's back is hurting. My back is hurting. I can't retire until she comes back. I'm so for real, and she knows it. It's crazy for her to be gone over a decade and to still be missed and to still be wanted so bad, I think speaks volumes. [It] just tells you what she did for women's wrestling and who she was. It'd be a treat, a present, a reward for all of us having her come back even if it's just for a 'hey' and 'bye,' a quick little show. We're starving sis."

Interestingly, Naomi is one of the last talents to share a ring with the three-time Divas Champion, as she and Paige (now known as AEW's Saraya) served as Lee's tag team partners in her final match on the March 30, 2015 episode of "WWE Raw." Lee, Naomi, and Paige captured victory on this occasion by defeating Natalya and WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins. Days later, Lee announced her retirement from professional wrestling.

Both Naomi and Lee competed on season three of "WWE NXT" in 2010. While Lee placed third, Naomi stood as the runner-up, trailing only behind the season's winner Kaitlyn.

