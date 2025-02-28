Undertaker: This WWE Hall Of Famer Could Have A 5-Star Match 'With A Broomstick'

Unlike many wrestlers, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels never had a clear in-ring style of his own, but rather adapted to the respective style of his opponents. With this ability, Michaels was able to attain chemistry with a variety of in-ring performers. According to fellow Hall of Famer The Undertaker, he could reasonably attain it with an inanimate object as well.

On "Busted Open After Dark," Undertaker noted that he wasn't the biggest fan of Michaels behind-the-scenes throughout the 1990s in WWE. In the ring, however, Michaels sat on The Undertaker's top tier.

"I didn't care for him as a human being, but there's nobody that I would rather be in the ring with," The Undertaker said. "Now that right there is a huge statement. I've been in the ring with greats. I've been in there with the Mount Rushmore greats. Shawn had the ability. He could have a five-star match with a broomstick. We just had this magic chemistry that I knew anytime that I was in a match with Shawn, all I had to do was be Undertaker, and he was going to be Shawn Michaels. It was just going to go [smoothly]."

As an example of Michaels' ease of work, The Undertaker recently pointed to their match at WWE WrestleMania 25, in which "The Phenom" emerged victorious. According to The Undertaker, it is also the greatest technical wrestling match of his personal career, which spanned over 30 years. Undertaker and Michaels met at WrestleMania 26 as well, where another loss marked the end of Michaels' full-time career.

